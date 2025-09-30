Listen Live
Local

Morgan State Evacuates Richardson Library After Bomb Threat

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Morgan State University evacuated the Richardson Library on Tuesday following an email threat that claimed a potential explosive device was inside the building.

University officials confirmed that the library was cleared and access temporarily restricted while police investigate. The Baltimore Police Department and the Morgan State University Police Department are working together on the case. Officers are inspecting each floor of the library.

“Morgan State University Police Department is taking the matter very seriously,” the university said in a statement, urging students, staff, and faculty to stay away from the Richardson Library until further notice.

The university emphasized that safety remains its top priority and encouraged community members to remain alert.

“We urge all members of the campus community to stay away from the Richardson Library until further notice or until an official all-clear has been issued. The safety and well-being of our campus remain our highest priority,” the statement read.

Officials are reminding the campus community to report any suspicious activity immediately to Morgan State University Police at 443-885-3103.

The university thanked students, staff, and community members for their cooperation as the investigation continues.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
283 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Local

Maryland Families Could Lose $150 A Month Under New SNAP Benefit Cuts

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Teen in Maryland DHS Custody Found Dead In Baltimore Hotel

Local

25,000 Dead Fish Found In Baltimore Harbor

Local

Howard County Launches Early Childhood Program for Ages 6 Weeks to 2 Years

Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close