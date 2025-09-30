Buy Black Tuesday [9-30-2025]

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Golden Life Ventures

Business Description: “Inspiring abundant living through love-filled themes and spirit-lifting messages.”

Business Website: https://www.goldenlifeventures.com/

Jay’s Watermelonade

Business Description: “Hydrating Baltimore in a Heart Healthy Way!”

Business Website: https://jayswatermelonade.com/

The Hollimon Firm

Business Description: “The Law Firm Where You Matter.”

Business Website: https://www.thehollimonfirm.com/

