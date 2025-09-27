Listen Live
DMV Local Recap: New Tariffs on Drugs, Trucks, Furniture

New tariffs on pharmaceuticals, heavy trucks, and home goods start October 2025, raising costs for consumers and businesses.

Published on September 27, 2025

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on national policies that will affect your wallet right here at home.

Get ready for some significant price changes this fall. Starting October 1st, a new wave of tariffs will take effect, targeting three major sectors: pharmaceuticals, heavy trucks, and home goods. The Trump administration has introduced these measures to boost American manufacturing and protect national security, but consumers are likely to feel the pinch.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect. Brand-name or patented pharmaceuticals will be hit with a staggering 100% tariff unless the company is actively building a manufacturing plant in the U.S. This could lead to much higher costs at the pharmacy counter. The auto industry isn’t spared either, with a 25% tariff being placed on all imported heavy trucks.

If you have plans for home renovations, you might want to adjust your budget. Kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities will face a 50% tariff, and upholstered furniture will see a 30% tariff. This means higher prices at furniture and home improvement stores, making it more expensive to furnish or update your home.

Supporters argue these tariffs will strengthen domestic industries and bring back manufacturing jobs. However, critics are concerned that the immediate impact will be higher prices for consumers who are already navigating an inflationary economy. As we head into the holiday season, these added costs on essential goods and big-ticket items could make things tougher for many families in the DMV. Stay informed so you can plan your spending accordingly.


