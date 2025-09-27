Quinta Brunson Quietly Finalizes Divorce From Kevin Anik

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson has officially closed the chapter on her marriage. According to multiple reports, Brunson and her estranged husband, Kevin Anik, have reached a mutual settlement in their divorce case. A judge still has to sign off on the paperwork, but it appears both sides are on the same page.

Brunson first filed for divorce back in March, citing irreconcilable differences. The news made waves because she’s been famously private about her personal life. Outside of her 2020 engagement announcement and a few heartfelt shout-outs in award speeches, Brunson has kept her relationship with Anik out of the spotlight. The two tied the knot in October 2021.

In a recent interview with Bustle, the Emmy-winning actress got candid about the challenges of living under a microscope. She admitted that it can feel strange watching headlines pop up about deeply personal matters she never intended to “announce.”

“I think people have this idea that people in the public eye want the public to know their every move,” she said. “None of us do. I promise you.”

It’s a reminder that fame doesn’t erase the human desire for privacy. For someone like Brunson, who’s redefining television and stacking trophies with her groundbreaking comedy, the balance between public success and private struggles isn’t easy.

As for the settlement itself, details remain private, though reports suggest spousal support may have been part of the agreement. Either way, Brunson is showing the same grace in her personal life that she shows on screen, handling things quietly, respectfully, and moving forward.