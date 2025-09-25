Instagram Will Now Let You Tweak Your Feed

Instagram is rolling out a new feature that lets users customize their algorithm and take more control over what shows up in their feed. The update allows you to add or remove categories (topics like “fashion,” “food,” or “sports”) to influence what’s recommended in places like Reels and Explore.

This change is part of a broader push by Meta to respond to complaints that Instagram’s algorithm pushes too much content from strangers rather than your close friends. In fact, Instagram recently passed the 3 billion monthly user mark, and leaders say giving people more control over recommendations is a strategic next step.

Other recent features include reposts, which allows users to share public posts and reels to their profiles, as well as a “Friends” tab in Reels to highlight what your friends are engaging with. There’s also a new map option, so people can see posts by location, if enabled.

But not everyone’s happy about the new updates. Some users say the algorithm control is still too limited and it only works in certain sections of the app, like Reels. Users have also expressed that the “topics” Instagram suggests can feel off or irrelevant. Others complain about the safety and privacy implications of the map feature, which can be particularly risky, especially for minors.

If you’re using Instagram now, expect to see a “Your Algorithm” option roll out gradually, as the popular app tries to balance its growth goals with giving people more say over their experience.