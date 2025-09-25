Listen Live
Mariah Carey Dodges Coparenting Questions About Nick Cannon

In an exclusive CBS Mornings interview, Mariah Carey opens up about loss, healing and new music—but kept it cute on questions about her ex.

Published on September 25, 2025

Sitting down with Gayle King for what turned out to be an emotional interview, Mariah Carey respectfully refused to delve into her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, saying, “He can just be in his own world.” She explained that she felt it was best not get into the details.

Instead, Mariah turned the conversation toward deeper matters. She spoke candidly about the profound loss she’s endured with her mother and estranged sister dying on the same day last year. Carey also talked about how hard she’s worked to make peace with those relationships. The grief she revealed, fueled the emotional core of her upcoming music.

The legendary singer also discussed her creative process on her new album, Here for it All, which is set to be drop on September 26, 2025. She described the project as blending class “Mariah-isms” with fresh new sounds and hinted that the songs were born out of healing, resilience, and reclaiming her voice.

Mariah’s approach in the interview balanced vulnerability and strength, choosing discretion over drama while still opening up about the music and healing behind her next chapter.

Watch the full interview here.

