Listener DM Ignites Debate On Boys In Cheerleading

Published on September 24, 2025

Source: R1 Digital / Airiel B.

An 11-year-old boy recently sparked discussion on The Quicksilva Morning show when he told his parents he wanted to try out for the basketball team, only to clarify that he actually wanted to join the cheerleading squad.

The story, shared by a mother via DM on Instagram, ignited a passionate debate about gender roles, parenting, and societal expectations in youth sports. The father wanted to support his son unconditionally, while the mother believed he should be guided away from a choice she considered unconventional.

On-air, callers and hosts shared a range of perspectives. Some male hosts admitted they would prefer their sons stick to traditional “boy sports,” revealing the common, though flawed, link between a boy’s hobbies and masculinity. A female caller challenged this thinking, highlighting cheerleading as a highly competitive, physically demanding sport requiring strength, coordination, and discipline, qualities that transcend gender.

