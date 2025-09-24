The Ultimate Guide to Punctuation You Actually Need!

Source: R1 / Airiel B.

In our world of texts, tweets, and DMs, it’s easy to think punctuation doesn’t matter. Who needs a comma when “lol” gets the point across? But punctuation isn’t just an old-school rule; it’s the key to clear communication and avoiding some hilarious misunderstandings.

In honor of National Punctuation Day, let’s explore a few marks that make a big difference with The Quicksilva Morning Show!

The Apostrophe (’)

The apostrophe shows possession and creates contractions. For possession: “Shay’s coffee” means the coffee belongs to Shay. With plural nouns ending in “s,” the apostrophe goes after the “s”: “The dogs’ toys are everywhere.” For contractions, it replaces missing letters: “you’re” for “you are,” “it’s” for “it is,” “don’t” for “do not.” A common trap? “It’s” vs. “its.” Remember, “it’s” always means “it is.”

The Comma (,)

Commas clarify sentences, separate list items, and join independent clauses with conjunctions. Incorrect: “I went to the store and I bought milk.” Correct: “I went to the store, and I bought milk.”

The Dash (—)

The dash adds emphasis or an interrupting thought. Example: “My neighbor—the one who waters plants at midnight—is moving out.”

The Semicolon (;)

Semicolons connect related independent clauses: “Shay loves coffee; Dame prefers tea.”

