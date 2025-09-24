Listen Live
The Ultimate Guide to Punctuation You Actually Need!

Published on September 24, 2025

The Ultimate Guide to Punctuation You Actually Need!
In our world of texts, tweets, and DMs, it’s easy to think punctuation doesn’t matter. Who needs a comma when “lol” gets the point across? But punctuation isn’t just an old-school rule; it’s the key to clear communication and avoiding some hilarious misunderstandings.

In honor of National Punctuation Day, let’s explore a few marks that make a big difference with The Quicksilva Morning Show!

The Apostrophe (’)
The apostrophe shows possession and creates contractions. For possession: “Shay’s coffee” means the coffee belongs to Shay. With plural nouns ending in “s,” the apostrophe goes after the “s”: “The dogs’ toys are everywhere.” For contractions, it replaces missing letters: “you’re” for “you are,” “it’s” for “it is,” “don’t” for “do not.” A common trap? “It’s” vs. “its.” Remember, “it’s” always means “it is.”

The Comma (,)
Commas clarify sentences, separate list items, and join independent clauses with conjunctions. Incorrect: “I went to the store and I bought milk.” Correct: “I went to the store, and I bought milk.”

The Dash (—)
The dash adds emphasis or an interrupting thought. Example: “My neighbor—the one who waters plants at midnight—is moving out.”

The Semicolon (;)
Semicolons connect related independent clauses: “Shay loves coffee; Dame prefers tea.”

