Zeddy Will Shines On Rap Attack’s For The Record

Published on September 23, 2025

Zeddy Will lit up Rap Attack with a freestyle that commands attention. Joined by AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted on For The Record, he brought raw energy, charisma, and a vibe that captures the thrill of late-night moments.

From the opening bars, Zeddy sets the tone. His delivery pulls you in, balancing playfulness with a serious edge, showing why he’s a force in the scene. He moves effortlessly between emotion and swagger, showing off not just his lyrical skill but his ability to command a room, or a radio show, with the same ease.

This freestyle isn’t just music, it’s a moment. It’s Zeddy Will showing up, showing out, and reminding everyone why he belongs at the top. From his commanding presence to the infectious energy of the track, “Twerkin Wit Ya Friends” is a salute to Zeddy’s talent, his vision, and his undeniable place in the game.

Check it out below:

