Ride The MTA For Free On World Car-Free Day

Published on September 22, 2025

MTA Link Bus
Cheryl Fields

Monday, Sept. 22, is World Car-Free Day, and in honor of the day the Maryland Department of Transportation (DOT) Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) is celebrating with free rides systemwide. The public can choose any travel by bus or train instead of driving to make the most of Car-Free Day. Take public transit to school or work in the morning, then to the Ravens Monday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions.

Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said in a statement,

“Car Free Day is a reminder that transit is one of the most enjoyable and stress-free ways to get around. ”

“By choosing public transit over car travel, you help to improve our environment by reducing emissions and ease congestion on our roads.”

First-time MTA riders can use the agency’s website to plan their trip or download the Transit app, which is free.

