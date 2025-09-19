Listen Live
Health

Celebrating Self-Care Month: Empowering Health and Well-Being

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Woman wearing pink headphones enjoying music sitting on bed
Source: KikoStock / Getty

Self-Care Month, observed from June 24 to July 24, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of self-care and its transformative impact on health and well-being. This month-long celebration culminates on Self-Care Day, July 24, symbolizing the idea that self-care can be practiced 24/7.

What is Self-Care?

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines self-care as the ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote and maintain their health, prevent diseases, and manage illnesses, with or without the support of a healthcare professional. Self-care interventions, such as diagnostic kits, counseling, and digital tools, empower people to take charge of their health, offering flexibility and accessibility.

Why Self-Care Matters

Self-care is not just a personal health practice; it’s a global necessity. With 4.3 billion people lacking access to essential health services and a projected shortage of 10 million healthcare workers, self-care interventions alleviate pressure on overburdened health systems. These tools enhance healthcare delivery, improve primary health care, and contribute to universal health coverage.

Self-Care and the Black Community

For the Black community, self-care holds additional significance. Historically, systemic inequities in healthcare access and outcomes have disproportionately affected Black individuals. Self-care practices, therefore, become a form of empowerment and resistance, allowing individuals to prioritize their well-being in a system that often overlooks their needs.

From mental health to physical wellness, self-care in the Black community often intertwines with cultural practices, spirituality, and community support. Initiatives like therapy, meditation, and fitness programs tailored to Black experiences are gaining traction, fostering a sense of belonging and resilience.

How to Get Involved

Self-Care Month encourages everyone to take proactive steps toward better health. Here’s how you can participate:

  • Educate Yourself: Learn more about self-care interventions and their benefits.
  • Engage Locally: Join or organize community activities focused on self-care.
  • Practice Daily: Incorporate small, consistent self-care habits into your routine, such as mindfulness, exercise, or healthy eating.

Self-care is not a luxury; it’s a necessity. By embracing self-care, we not only improve our individual health but also contribute to stronger, more resilient communities. This Self-Care Month, let’s commit to making self-care a priority—for ourselves and for those around us.

SEE ALSO

Celebrating Self-Care Month: Empowering Health and Well-Being  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
276 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Baltimore City Hall
246 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Local

Maryland Announces $200 Million in Energy Rebates for Residents

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
178 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Local

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

Local

Teen Killed, Another Injured In Harford County Crash Involving School Bus

Local

Officials Investigate Pet Kangaroo In Edgewater

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close