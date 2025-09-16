Listen Live
Trey Songz Settles $20 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

R&B singer Trey Songz has resolved a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman at a Miami nightclub.

Published on September 16, 2025

Tremaine Neverson, better known as R&B star Trey Songz, is once again in the spotlight, this time for quietly resolving a lawsuit tied to a sexual assault allegation in Miami, Florida.

The case, brought against the singer by a woman named Jauhara Jeffries, alleged that in 2013 during a VIP event at E11EVEN Miami, Songz forced his hand under her dress and digitally penetrated her without consent. Jeffries originally sought $10 million in damages back in 2020 under the name “Jane Doe”, but the case was dismissed due to a technical error. She later refiled her suit demanding $20 million, double the initial amount, for assault, battery, emotional distress and related claims. The case was quietly settled recently, with both parties agreeing to a confidential deal, and the lawsuit has since been officially dismissed.

However, this isn’t the first time Songz has been the target of similar accusations. Over the years, he’s faced multiple civil suits alleging sexual assault and harassment. In 2022, a separate rape lawsuit involving alleged incidents from 2016 was dismissed due to the statute of limitations.

Other “Jane Doe” plaintiffs have sued him for emotional and medical damages, and in 2017, Keke Palmer publicly accused Songz of sexual intimidation.

With this most recent lawsuit settlement, Songz again avoids a public courtroom showdown. However, the terms of the agreement are confidential and details regarding whether a payout was involved or how much is not known.

Nonetheless, Trey Songz legal representation maintains that the claims are all baseless and the singer has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

