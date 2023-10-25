Trey Songz’ Lawyer Responds to New Sexual Assault Lawsuit

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The sexual and physical abuse allegations against Trey Songz are piling up, and his attorney is finally speaking out in response to a new lawsuit filed against the singer.

Earlier this month it was reported that two women, one being a white Instagram model, filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Trey Songz for an incident that allegedly took place back in 2015 at the star’s home. The women claim that Trey Songz invited them to a concert, and afterwards, a party at his home. According to the plaintiffs, they were required to turn over their phones and were ultimately held hostage, as Trey Songz allegedly refused to let them leave. The women also accused the singer of pressuring them to drink from unsealed alcohol bottles and once they did, they felt overwhelmingly intoxicated, leading them to believe they were drugged. Although they claim to remember going to sleep with clothes on, they woke up naked and when they refused to shower with Trey Songz, he kicked them out of the home.

Trey Songz has yet to speak out publicly about the case, but his lawyer has finally released a statement addressing the lawsuit and the women’s allegations.

This is yet another example of nearly decade-old allegations being repurposed to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”

Trey Songz has been facing a plethora of allegations since 2012, when WNBA player Dylan Gonzalez accused him of being a rapist. Keke Palmer has also spoken out about her uncomfortable encounter with the star, and over the past decade, there’s been at least ten different allegations and cases against him from several women.

In 2021, the Las Vegas police department opened a sexual assault investigation into Trey, but it was dropped the following year.