DMV Local Recap: Trump Admin Boosts HBCU Funding

The Trump administration reallocates $500 million to HBCUs after cutting minority student grants and redirecting funds to charter schools.

Published on September 15, 2025

It’s just another week in America, and you need to stay informed about what’s happening, especially when it comes to education. The Trump administration has announced a major shift in funding that directly impacts Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other minority-serving institutions.

Officials have revealed plans to reallocate nearly $500 million in additional funding to HBCUs. However, this move comes right after the administration slashed grant programs for minority students, arguing that the race-based eligibility rules for these programs were unconstitutional. It’s a move that leaves many with mixed feelings and a lot of questions.

This reallocation is part of a broader effort by the Department of Education to redirect money toward the administration’s other priorities. These include awarding $500 million in grants to charter schools and investing over $160 million in American history and civics education programs. This decision follows a report showing declines in student achievement, which the agency is using to justify the shift in funds.

This news is especially tough considering the administration is also withholding more than $350 million in grants from other minority-serving institutions, including colleges that serve large Hispanic populations. For students who invested time and money into their education, this uncertainty is a heavy burden. It’s a reminder that we have to do more than just tailgate at homecoming; we have to support our HBCUs and donate to ensure they continue to thrive.


