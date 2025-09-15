DMV Local Recap: Trump Admin Boosts HBCU Funding

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It’s just another week in America, and you need to stay informed about what’s happening, especially when it comes to education. The Trump administration has announced a major shift in funding that directly impacts Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other minority-serving institutions.

Officials have revealed plans to reallocate nearly $500 million in additional funding to HBCUs. However, this move comes right after the administration slashed grant programs for minority students, arguing that the race-based eligibility rules for these programs were unconstitutional. It’s a move that leaves many with mixed feelings and a lot of questions.

This reallocation is part of a broader effort by the Department of Education to redirect money toward the administration’s other priorities. These include awarding $500 million in grants to charter schools and investing over $160 million in American history and civics education programs. This decision follows a report showing declines in student achievement, which the agency is using to justify the shift in funds.

This news is especially tough considering the administration is also withholding more than $350 million in grants from other minority-serving institutions, including colleges that serve large Hispanic populations. For students who invested time and money into their education, this uncertainty is a heavy burden. It’s a reminder that we have to do more than just tailgate at homecoming; we have to support our HBCUs and donate to ensure they continue to thrive.





