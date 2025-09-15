Lamar Jackson, Ravens Roll Past Joe Flacco And Browns 41-17
Lamar Jackson tossed four touchdown passes and Baltimore’s defense hounded Joe Flacco in his return to M&T Bank Stadium, as the Ravens cruised to a 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
The Ravens (1-1) rebounded from their heartbreaking Week 1 loss in Buffalo with a dominant second-half performance. Cleveland’s defense made Baltimore grind, limiting Derrick Henry to just 24 yards on 11 carries, but the Browns (0-2) couldn’t generate enough offense to keep pace.
Flacco, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback who spent 11 seasons in Baltimore, went 25-of-45 for 199 yards with one touchdown, an interception, and a costly fumble in his first game against the Ravens in Charm City.
Baltimore’s offense sputtered early, managing only four first downs and 81 yards before halftime but still taking a 10-3 lead. A 41-yard strike from Jackson to DeAndre Hopkins set up first-and-goal at the 1, but penalties and a sack forced the Ravens to settle for a field goal.
Momentum shifted in the third quarter when rookie Nate Wiggins intercepted Flacco and returned it 61 yards to the 5-yard line. On fourth down, Jackson connected with Devontez Walker for a 2-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 20-3.
Cleveland briefly closed the gap when Flacco’s risky fourth-down throw bounced off Marlon Humphrey’s hands and into Cedric Tillman’s arms for an 18-yard touchdown. But Baltimore answered quickly, with Jackson finding Walker again for a 24-yard score.
Moments later, Flacco lost the ball on a sack by Tavius Robinson, and linebacker Roquan Smith scooped it up and rumbled 64 yards for a defensive touchdown. Jackson capped his night with a 23-yard touchdown strike to Hopkins, putting the game out of reach.
The Ravens also made their mark on special teams, with Jake Hummel blocking a punt in the second quarter to set up a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Tylan Wallace.
Cleveland turned to rookie Dillon Gabriel late, and he delivered an 8-yard touchdown to Dylan Sampson in garbage time. But the damage was done, as Baltimore sent Flacco and the Browns home still searching for their first win of the season.