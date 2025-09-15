Shedeur Sanders Reportedly Declined Ravens Before Landing With Browns

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

When the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft arrived, the Baltimore Ravens were ready to stop Shedeur Sanders’ slide. Instead, the Colorado quarterback reportedly turned them down.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens, who held the third pick of the fifth round, planned to draft Sanders. Before they could make it official, Sanders made it known he did not want to join a roster where he had little chance of seeing the field. With Lamar Jackson firmly cemented as Baltimore’s starter, Sanders’ path to playing time would have been virtually nonexistent.

Just three picks later, the Cleveland Browns selected Sanders, giving him a fresh start. He began the season as the team’s third quarterback, behind veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel.

When asked about the report following Cleveland’s 41-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, Sanders avoided the topic. “My response is I’m focused on the now,” he said. “I don’t really talk about anything in the past. I’m more focused on this game we just had and figuring out how to move forward.”

Pressed again, Sanders downplayed the story: “I don’t know. You wouldn’t believe my memory don’t even go back that far. I remember I’m here, I go to practice every day and there’s a 24-hour rule.”

While Sanders has work to do, his opportunity in Cleveland could come sooner than later. Flacco, now 40, remains the starter but could be replaced if he struggles or if the Browns fall out of playoff contention. For now, head coach Kevin Stefanski insists Flacco keeps the job.

Though Sanders entered the draft rated by many scouts as the stronger prospect, Gabriel has earned the No. 2 spot to start the year.

For Sanders, the choice between Baltimore and Cleveland may ultimately come down to opportunity. With the Ravens, he would have had stability and John Harbaugh’s steady hand. With the Browns, he’s part of a franchise still searching for a long-term answer at quarterback.

If Sanders capitalizes when his chance arrives, his decision to pass on Baltimore could pay off big. If not, he risks becoming the latest quarterback to stumble in Cleveland’s revolving door at the position.