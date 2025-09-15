Listen Live
Clipse Become First Rappers to Perform at the Vatican

The Vatican event was part of the "World Meeting on Human Fraternity" and broadcast both in-person and streamed globally.

Published on September 15, 2025

Hip-Hop duo Clipse, made up of brothers Pusha T and No Malice, officially became the first rap act ever to perform at the Vatican with their performance during the “Grace for the World” concert in St. Peter’s Square, Rome, on September 13.

They performed their song “The Birds Don’t Sing” alongside John Legend, which is a track that tackles parental loss and guilt, blending creatively crafted lyrics into a spiritual and cultural moment. The artists were also joined by the Voices of Fire choir and a live orchestra.

The Clipse inclusion in the concert lineup marks a full-circle moment, as the show was co-directed by the group’s longtime friend and advocate, Pharrell Williams. Known for their raw, yet poetic approach to street narratives since the early 2000s, the Clipse was discovered by Williams and first rose to fame with Lord Willin’ in 2002 and later Hell Hath No Fury in 2006. Their recent comeback with Let God Sort Em Out shows artistic growth, mixing faith, life experiences, and reflection into their signature wordplay.

The Clipse is showing and proving that Hip Hop can hold space on any stage, even the world’s most sacred.

