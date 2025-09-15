Jeezy’s Orchestra Show Lands Las Vegas Residency

Jeezy is turning up the heat this fall with a brand new Las Vegas residency: TM: 101 Live.

After wrapping an electrifying 23-city orchestra tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, Jeezy announced two special runs of his symphonic spectacle at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino with the first starting October 31 through November 1 and the second on December 19 and December 21. The show will feature a full 101-piece live orchestra, instead of just the 26-piece orchestra fans experienced on his tour.

Fans can also expect some holiday magic. The Nutcracker edition in December will be winter themed, offering an immersive experience with special stage design and seasonal visuals. DJ Drama and DJ Ace are set to join Jeezy live on stage, matching the orchestral layers with heavy energy.

The rapper is also dropping a new project called Still Snowin, a Gangsta Grillz collaboration with DJ Drama, slated for release on his birthday, September 28.

If you missed the tour, the residency is your shot to experience Thug Motivation 101 like you’ve never heard it. Tickets go on sale September 19 with pre-sale starting September 17.