Listen Live
Local

DMV Local Recap: FBI Responds to HBCU Threats

The FBI says recent threats against multiple HBCUs, including VSU and Hampton, appear to be hoaxes but are being investigated seriously.

Published on September 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

You had to be checking on your friends and family at HBCUs yesterday. It was a scary situation as a wave of threats forced several campuses, including Virginia State, Spelman, Bethune-Cookman, Southern University, and Hampton University, to go on lockdown or cancel classes. The timing raised alarms, leaving many to question if the threats were connected to a heightened climate of fear around our schools.

Today, the FBI has responded, stating that the calls made to these HBCU campuses appear to be hoaxes. While investigators are treating the situation with the highest level of seriousness, they don’t believe the threats are credible. The agency is coordinating with state, local, and campus police, but they are still encouraging everyone to remain vigilant and not let their guard down.

The FBI acknowledged the chaos and trauma these fake threats cause. Even if it’s a hoax, it puts innocent people at risk and disrupts the learning environment. When you’ve invested in your education, you deserve to be in a safe space where you can focus on your future without fearing for your life. We’re glad no one was hurt, but this situation is a serious reminder of the need to protect our educational spaces.


SEE ALSO

DMV Local Recap: FBI Responds to HBCU Threats  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
267 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

SORRY WE'RE CLOSED sign
Local

Baltimore’s Teavolve To Close After Nearly Two Decades

News

Charlie Kirk Goes Full ‘Great Replacement Theory’ In Rant Against Anti-ICE Protesters In Los Angeles

Black Maternal Health FP: Taking Life Into Their Own Hands
Local

Johns Hopkins Program Expands Free Doula Support for Expecting Mothers In Baltimore

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

Suspect in Killing Of Missing Maryland Woman Faces Bail Hearing

Candles
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Baltimore City Hall
236 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close