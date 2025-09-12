Young Thug Apologizes to Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and More

Since his release from prison in October 2024, Young Thug has found himself in hot water over the things he said about some of his fellow rappers and friends during recorded phone calls he made while incarcerated.

On the calls, Young Thug can be heard criticizing several of his peers, including GloRilla’s appearance and Future’s parenting skills. He also called out Gunna, who he says should’ve been loyal to him and went to jail instead of making a plea deal with prosecutors when they were both hit with a RICO case in 2022. Thug went on to express disappointment and betrayal from other rappers like Drake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Gucci Mane, and even admitted to cheating on his girlfriend Mariah the Scientist. Some of the phone calls turned into heated discussions about business dealings, loyalty and who has or hasn’t supported him through legal issues.

After Young Thug was released from jail through his own plea deal, which resulted in time served and probation, the rapper has been working on new music, most notably his upcoming album UY Scuti. In response to the leaked calls, he released a track titled “Man I Miss My Dogs,” in which he apologizes to Mariah the Scientist, Drake, Lil Baby and others.

He also issued separate apologies via his Instagram story.