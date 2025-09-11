Ravens Prepare For Browns Showdown As Joe Flacco Returns To Baltimore

Source: Bryan Bennett / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens returned to practice Wednesday in Owings Mills, refocusing after a heartbreaking Sunday night loss to the Buffalo Bills. Up next: a pivotal AFC North matchup against the Cleveland Browns and the return of Super Bowl–winning quarterback Joe Flacco to M&T Bank Stadium.

Flacco, now 40 and in his 18th NFL season, spent more than a decade in Baltimore and remains one of the franchise’s most iconic figures.

“He’s iconic in Baltimore football history,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “I respect that, admire that, and still keep in touch with him except not this week.”

Flacco’s homecoming

For Flacco, who last played in Baltimore in 2018, Sunday’s game marks a special return.

“I got to play the Ravens a couple of years ago, but going back to Baltimore is definitely a little bit different,” Flacco said. “It’s surprising it’s taken this long, honestly. I have nothing but love for the people in that facility and in that city.”

Despite his age, Ravens players say Flacco remains dangerous.

“He operates the passing game really well,” Harbaugh noted. “He does a good job with play action, gets them into the right runs. Props to Cool Joe.”

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy agreed: “He’s still Cool Joe in the pocket. He still has a beautiful, tight spiral.”

Ravens focus on improvement

After allowing nearly 500 yards of offense to Buffalo in Week 1, Baltimore’s defense is looking for a sharper performance against Cleveland.

“You have a lot of guys that care about football,” Van Noy said. “For myself, it wasn’t my best performance personally, so I just want to do whatever I can to get better this week.”

Safety Malaki Starks added, “We’ve got a really good team, and guys want to play football. I’m blessed to be part of a program like this.”

A tough Browns defense

The Ravens offense will have its own test. Cleveland’s defense stifled the Bengals in Week 1, holding them to just seven yards in the second half.

“This is a tough matchup,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “They’ve got a great defense, and we have to be ready.”

Harbaugh echoed the challenge ahead: “They bring it like they always do physical, aggressive, smothering defense. They mix it up with man coverage, disguise their looks, and they’ve got a heavy pass rush.”

Both Baltimore and Cleveland enter Sunday seeking their first win of the season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.