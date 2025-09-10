Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy Now Seeking Acquittal or New Trial

Diddy's legal team is once again fighting back by poking holes in the prosecution's case, claiming they misused the word "prostitution."

Published on September 10, 2025

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers have filed motions for an acquittal or a new trial on his remaining Mann Act convictions, this time arguing that federal prosecutors misused a modern definition of “prostitution” that wasn’t in the original 1910 law.

Diddy was previously acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for purposes of prostitution under the Mann Act, with sentencing set for October 3. His lawyers claim prosecutors wrongly relied on today’s interpretation of prostitution, “sex for hire,” instead of the statute’s original meaning, which they argue was far broader and did not include male escorts paid for time, not sex.

They emphasize there was no money exchanged for sexual activity and that Diddy acted only as a voyeur, not a trafficker or pimp. Diddy’s team maintains that his actions don’t meet the historical statutory definition, pointing out this could be the first Mann Act conviction without a commercial sexual element.

Federal prosecutors are pushing back hard, calling the appeal baseless and nothing that evidence like recorded footage and witness testimony strongly support the convictions. They also argue that Diddy used manipulation and coercion at “freak-off” events to control participants, reinforcing the charges against him.

This request for an acquittal or new trial is a last-ditch effort by Diddy’s legal team to overturn the verdict ahead of sentencing. If denied, they may explore additional appeals or continue seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump. Prosecutors are urging the court to reject the motion swiftly and stick to the jury’s decision.

