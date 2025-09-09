Listen Live
Local

Ravens’ Harbaugh Defends Decisions After Collapse Against Bills

Published on September 9, 2025

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

John Harbaugh knows coaching comes with scrutiny. When a play works, the Baltimore Ravens are praised. When it doesn’t, every decision falls under the microscope, especially after a loss like Sunday’s.

The Ravens surrendered a 40–25 fourth-quarter lead to the Buffalo Bills, ultimately losing 41–40. In the aftermath, Harbaugh faced tough questions about late-game calls, particularly the choice to punt on fourth-and-3 with 1:33 remaining.

The decision hinged on Lamar Jackson’s condition. The two-time MVP had been dealing with cramps and was coming off the field. Without him fully available, Harbaugh opted to trust his defense instead of risking a failed conversion.

“I trust our defense and I’m going to trust our defense this year in a lot of big situations,” Harbaugh said. “I know there’s doubt about that right now, but I guarantee our defense is going to play really good football this year.”

But at that point, the Ravens’ defense had already allowed back-to-back touchdown drives and couldn’t contain reigning MVP Josh Allen down the stretch. Allen finished with 497 yards of total offense, much of it coming in the final quarter.

Harbaugh also addressed the sequence that preceded fourth down. A one-yard Derrick Henry run was followed by a Zay Flowers read-option for no gain and a short Jackson-to-DeAndre Hopkins completion that fell short of the sticks. Harbaugh admitted, in hindsight, that a bootleg or different call might have worked better.

Still, he emphasized the Ravens’ overall philosophy: balancing aggressiveness with clock management. “The best way to milk the clock is by getting first downs,” he said. “But you also can’t slow things so much that the defense keys in on your snap.”

Ultimately, Harbaugh pointed to execution—not scheme—as the deciding factor. “We tried everything—man, zone, blitzes. It wasn’t about being out-schemed. We just didn’t execute.”

The Ravens left the field with a painful reminder: against a quarterback like Allen, even the smallest mistakes can erase a double-digit lead.

