Johns Hopkins Program Expands Free Doula Support for Expecting Mothers In Baltimore

Expectant mothers in Baltimore have access to free doula services through Johns Hopkins University’s School of Nursing, thanks to its long-running Birth Companions program.

Stephanie, a Maryland resident and new mother, said the support she received from her student doulas made a difference during her pregnancy. “When your hormones are going crazy and all that stuff, it’s nice to know you can go back to somebody who understands what you’re going through,” CBS Baltimore reports.

Stephanie joined the program three months pregnant and was soon matched with two nursing students who guided her throughout her birth journey.

Launched nearly 27 years ago, the program trains Johns Hopkins nursing students to serve as doulas. Students first complete coursework before joining the program, where they offer emotional, physical, and informational support to expectant mothers.

“Our students don’t replace medical staff,” explained Dr. Laura Lucas, assistant professor and program coordinator. “They act as advocates and a bridge for the patient during labor and delivery.”

The role of doulas gained greater recognition statewide this year. In April, Governor Wes Moore signed the Doula & Birth Policy Transparency Act, requiring Maryland hospitals to adopt policies allowing certified doulas to attend births, encourage newborn bonding, and ensure informed consent for major medical interventions.

With this legislation, Birth Companions doulas will have even greater access to mothers delivering in Maryland hospitals.

Expectant mothers or nursing students interested in the program can find more details on the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing website.