Ravens’ Explosive Start Ends In Heartbreaking Collapse Against Bills, 41-40

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens opened their 2025 season with an explosive performance on Sunday night, but a fourth-quarter collapse in Orchard Park spoiled what looked to be a statement win. Despite dominant showings from Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, the Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills, 41-40, on a walk-off field goal.

Baltimore’s offense was nearly unstoppable through three quarters. Henry, entering his second season in purple and black, showed why he remains one of the league’s most feared runners. He piled up 169 yards on just 18 carries, highlighted by touchdown runs of 30 and 46 yards. His bruising style set the tone, while Jackson added his usual flair, throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for another. The Ravens scored on their first five possessions, including a spectacular one-handed grab by new receiver DeAndre Hopkins and 143 receiving yards from Zay Flowers.

By the end of the third quarter, Baltimore held a commanding 40-19 lead, silencing the raucous Buffalo crowd. Jackson was in rhythm, completing 14 of 19 passes for 210 yards while adding 70 yards on the ground. The Ravens’ offensive line opened lanes for Henry, and the balance kept Buffalo’s defense on its heels.

But the fourth quarter unraveled in stunning fashion. A costly Henry fumble with just over three minutes to play shifted momentum. Buffalo recovered, and Josh Allen quickly capitalized with a rushing touchdown to cut the deficit. Baltimore still had a chance to close it out, but a three-and-out gave the ball back to the Bills.

Allen, the reigning MVP, delivered under pressure. A deep strike to Josh Palmer and a catch-and-run from Keon Coleman moved Buffalo into field goal range. With 46 seconds left, the Ravens’ defense couldn’t deliver the stop, and Matt Prater’s 32-yard kick sealed the comeback.

For Baltimore, the loss stings after such an explosive start. Henry’s dominance and Jackson’s efficiency proved the Ravens’ offense can be one of the league’s most dangerous. But the collapse underscored familiar concerns about finishing games against elite opponents.

The Ravens will now look to regroup, knowing they let a marquee win slip away. In a season full of high expectations, Sunday night was a bitter reminder that in the NFL, no lead is safe.

