Carmelo Anthony Officially Inducted Into Hall of Fame

It’s official, Baltimore’s own Carmelo Anthony is now a Hall of Famer. Over the weekend, the 10-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, solidifying his place among basketball’s all-time greats. Melo, known for his smooth scoring touch and unforgettable run at Syracuse, delivered an emotional speech reflecting on his journey from West Baltimore to the NBA’s biggest stage. Fans across the city and the league celebrated the honor, calling it a long overdue recognition for one of the game’s most respected legends.
