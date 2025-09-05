Listen Live
Angel Reese Suspended After Reaching Technical Foul Limit

Despite her historic season with the Chicago Sky, Reese will be on the bench when her team takes on the Indiana Fever today.

Published on September 5, 2025

Baltimore native and basketball star Angel Reese will have to sit out one game after reaching the WNBA’s limit of eight technical fouls, which requires an automatic suspension under league rules.

The final technical foul happened during a game against the Connecticut Sun where Reese inadvertently struck Sun forward Aaliyah Edwards in the head while fighting for a rebound.

Despite Reese’s team’s intent to challenge the call, the league upheld the ruling and she will miss Friday’s matchup against the Indiana Fever. Once she’s back playing on the court, each additional two technicals would trigger another suspension without pay.

This suspension follows Reese’s standout performance this season, which has rewritten WNBA record books. She became the fastest player ever to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds in just 38 games, not to mention registering more than 15 rebounds in four straight games and securing the 45th career double-double milestone in Chicago Sky history.

Reese has also been vocal about her team’s struggles, publicly criticizing the Sky’s management and roster construction with their 10-30 record. She later apologized for the delivery of her comments but still emphasized the team’s need for tangible improvements.

Though sidelined briefly, Reese’s resilience and unmatched energy on the court continue to make her one of the most influential figures in the league. With only a few games remaining, all eyes will be on the Sky and Reese as she returns to the court to close out the season.

