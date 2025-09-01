Listen Live
Ciara on Gratitude, Growth, and Her New Album CiCi

Published on September 1, 2025

POTC Ciara Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Ciara, the undisputed princess of Crunk R&B, has been a fixture in the music scene for nearly two decades, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. Fresh off the release of her eighth studio album, CiCi, the Atlanta native is embracing a new chapter defined by gratitude and self-awareness. “This chapter for me is the chapter of gratitude,” Ciara shared in a recent sit-down on “Posted on the Corner.” “I’m just so grateful that… I had the same excitement and passion and joy that I had as a little girl when I first started.”

That joy is palpable on the new project, which she describes as a tribute to her fans. The album title itself, CiCi, is a nod to the personal nickname her supporters have given her over the years, making the project feel like a love letter to the people who grew up with her.

Throughout her career, Ciara has evolved from a dance-heavy hitmaker to a wife, mother, and entrepreneur, but her core identity remains. When asked when she feels most like herself, her answer was simple: “When I’m at home with my family… with my babies and Russ.” It’s in these quiet moments, away from the stage, that she finds her truest self.


This journey of growth has also taught her resilience. Ciara has learned to embrace change rather than fear it, viewing vulnerability as a strength. “You got to run towards [your fears],” she advises. “The quicker you run towards it, the quicker you can get through it.”

From chart-topping singles like “Level Up” to personal anthems like “Made It,” Ciara’s catalog tells the story of a woman who has consistently pushed through challenges, always with grace. As she continues to build her legacy, she hopes her kids will see her as “the hardest working woman” who was a woman of faith and loved to serve. For the fans who have been there since day one, Ciara’s journey is a testament to the power of staying true to yourself while continuously leveling up.

