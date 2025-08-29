Listen Live
Trump Cancels Kamala Harris’ Secret Service Protection

Published on August 29, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Vice President Kamala Harris is se
The Washington Post

Donald Trump has canceled U.S. Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris. Sources say Vice presidents typically receive a security detail for six months after leaving office however, Joe Biden extended her protection to one year. Many social media users have voiced their concern considering this cancellation comes right before Kamala Harris is gearing up for her 15 city book tour. Trump signed his memo Aug. 28 and the security detail will end Sept. 1.

The decision, first reported by CNN, is among a number of actions Trump and his administration have taken to target people who worked for the Biden administration. Some have included removing privileges like security clearances for former intelligence officials. During his second term so far, Trump has also taken aim at some of his own former officials, including removing the security details for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former national security adviser John Bolton.

NBC reports,

Harris’ detail will move to an assignment in New York to work on the United Nations General Assembly, where significant preparation is already underway for that event next month. The detail will later be reassigned.

