Three People Found Dead Inside Catonsville Home, Police Say

Baltimore County Police are investigating after three people were found dead in a Catonsville home Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Wilton Farm Drive for a welfare check, officials said. When they entered the residence, located in a neighborhood of single-family duplexes, police discovered three people inside who had been fatally shot.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Authorities have not yet released details about the victims’ identities or how they were connected to one another.

Police confirmed, however, that they are not searching for additional suspects and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

According to county crime data, 21 people have been killed in Baltimore County so far this year.

