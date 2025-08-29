Listen Live
Local

Three People Found Dead Inside Catonsville Home, Police Say

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Baltimore County Police are investigating after three people were found dead in a Catonsville home Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Wilton Farm Drive for a welfare check, officials said. When they entered the residence, located in a neighborhood of single-family duplexes, police discovered three people inside who had been fatally shot.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Authorities have not yet released details about the victims’ identities or how they were connected to one another.

Police confirmed, however, that they are not searching for additional suspects and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

According to county crime data, 21 people have been killed in Baltimore County so far this year.

SEE ALSO

Three People Found Dead Inside Catonsville Home, Police Say  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close