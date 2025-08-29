Listen Live
Local

BGE Urges Customers to Apply for Energy Bill Relief by Sept. 30

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Baltimore Gas and Electric’s customers are expected to save on their monthly bills next summer.
Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

BGE is reminding customers that there’s still time to apply for its Customer Relief Fund, a program designed to help households behind on their energy bills.

Launched on July 1, the program is funded by a $15 million donation from BGE’s parent company, Exelon, and is being administered in partnership with the United Way of Central Maryland.

Since opening, more than 50,000 customers have applied. So far, a little over half have been approved, with more than $11 million already distributed. The average grant for eligible households is just over $400.

The program will run through September 30 or until funds are fully exhausted.

Eligibility Requirements

  • Must be a BGE customer
  • Must have a past-due balance of at least $250 that is more than 60 days overdue
  • Must meet either:
    • Limited income eligibility: Family of four earning $64,300/year or less
    • Moderate income eligibility: Family of four earning $128,600/year or less

For full eligibility guidelines by household size and to apply, customers can click here.

SEE ALSO

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close