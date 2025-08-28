Shoppers Food to Close Four Maryland Stores in October

Source: R1 Digital / R1

Several Shoppers Food locations across Maryland are set to close in the coming weeks, with operations at four stores ending on or before October 11, according to parent company United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).

The affected stores include:

Essex: 2286 Middlesex, 1200 Eastern Blvd.

2286 Middlesex, 1200 Eastern Blvd. New Carrollton: 7790 Riverdale Rd.

7790 Riverdale Rd. Waldorf: 1170 W. Smallwood Dr.

1170 W. Smallwood Dr. Westminster: 551 Jermor Ln.

In a statement, UNFI acknowledged the significance of the closures for both employees and shoppers, while emphasizing the company’s efforts to strengthen its overall operations.

“We know the impact our stores have for the people who work in, shop in, and live in our communities. Like any other retailer, we’re constantly working to optimize our footprint, which includes investing in some stores as well as closing others where necessary so we can operate as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

The company also expressed appreciation for staff at the impacted stores and said it will provide support during the transition.

“We are deeply grateful to our team members for their contributions and will support them through this transition. Shoppers Food remains committed to serving our communities and our customers and looks forward to continuing service through nearby store locations and online grocery delivery options.”

While these closures mark another change for the regional grocery chain, Shoppers Food says it will remain focused on serving customers in Maryland through its remaining stores and digital services.