Mayor Scott Praises $62M Ruling Holding Gun Dealer Accountable For Violence

Published on August 28, 2025

28 Injured, 2 Killed In Mass Shooting At Baltimore Block Party
Source: Alex Wong / Getty

A Baltimore jury has delivered a historic $62 million verdict against Hanover Armory, holding the gun dealer accountable for fueling city violence through the sale of ghost guns. On the Quicksillva Morning Show, Mayor Brandon Scott praised the ruling, calling it a significant milestone in Baltimore’s strategy to curb gun violence by targeting irresponsible players in the firearms industry.

The lawsuit alleged Hanover Armory sold untraceable “ghost gun” kits without conducting background checks or verifying identification. These kits can be assembled at home into fully operational firearms. Because they lack serial numbers, the weapons cannot be traced by law enforcement, making them a preferred choice in criminal activity.

Mayor Scott stressed the verdict’s broader meaning: accountability for violence extends beyond the person pulling the trigger. “We’re going to hold everybody accountable,” he said, emphasizing the difference between law-abiding gun dealers and those that cut corners, undermining legitimate businesses and public safety alike.

The case follows Baltimore’s earlier victory against Polymer80, once the nation’s largest manufacturer of ghost gun kits. That lawsuit barred the company from doing business in Maryland. Officials noted that some of the kits sold by Hanover Armory came from Polymer80, highlighting the network behind the flow of untraceable firearms.

The $62 million judgment will fund community violence intervention programs through an abatement fund. City leaders say the money will help sustain grassroots organizations that recently faced grant cuts, bolstering efforts to prevent violence and support affected neighborhoods.

While Hanover Armory may appeal, Mayor Scott expressed confidence the city will prevail, pointing to the jury’s clear conclusion that the company’s practices directly fueled violence and loss of life. The verdict, he said, is not just a win in court but a victory for Baltimore’s comprehensive public safety strategy.

Check out the full interview below:

