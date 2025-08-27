Listen Live
News

Trump Adminstration To Take Over D.C.'s Union Station

Trump Adminstration To Take Over D.C.’s Union Station

Union Station has made inroads to address unhoused individuals in times past but this new move is the most extreme yet.

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Trump Increases Federal Law Enforcement Presence, Deploys National Guard In Nation's Capital

The Trump administration is ramping up its effort to combat crime and homelessness, and is now turning its efforts to federally control the management of Union Station in Washington, D.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy elaborated on the plan with a local news outlet on Wednesday (August 27).

NBC News spoke with Secretary Duffy about the DOT’s plan, adding that this is part of President Donald Trump’s plan to reduce crime despite data showing that there has been less violence in the Nation’s Capital in times past.

Related Stories

“There’s too much crime, there’s too much homelessness. I think there’s been a lack of focus on bringing in revenue from Union Station and reinvesting it,” Duffy said to NBC News.

Duffy added, “The president wants, and I want, the capital to be beautiful. I think Americans want their capital to be beautiful, and Union Station is a key part of that.”

While it is true that unhoused individuals congregated inside and around Union Station, moves were made to reduce gatherings, such as the removal of seating areas that were once slated for passengers awaiting Amtrak and the commuter rail systems MARC and VRE trains.

The Federal Railroad Administration, a branch of DOT, has owned and operated Union Station since the 1980s, and Amtrak owns and operates the tracks and platforms via the Washington Terminal Company.

Amtrak and the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation (USRC) will work alongside the DOT to improve the station’s cosmetics and efficiency, along with moving unhoused individuals outside of the area.

In a recent visit to Union Station, we witnessed the National Guard troops walking the grounds in and around the facility, with little in the way of any of the cited concerns.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Trump Adminstration To Take Over D.C.’s Union Station  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close