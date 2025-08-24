Bucs Cut Shilo Sanders After Preseason Punch – Future Uncertain
Bucs Waive Shilo Sanders After Punch Causes Ejection
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasted no time making a statement; Shilo Sanders is out. The rookie safety, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, was waived less than a day after being ejected for throwing a punch in the team’s preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Todd Bowles made it clear that discipline and accountability come first, and Sanders’ mistake cost him a chance to fight for a roster spot. After going undrafted out of Colorado, the 24-year-old was already on the bubble, and now his NFL future is hanging in the balance. For Shilo, this was supposed to be a breakout opportunity, but instead it turned into a tough reality check.
