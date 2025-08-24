Listen Live
Gervonta “Tank” Davis Chooses Jake Paul Exhibition Over Rematch

Tank Drops Roach Rematch, Sets Exhibition with Jake Paul

Published on August 24, 2025

The boxing world is buzzing after Gervonta “Tank” Davis shocked fans by putting his highly-anticipated rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. on hold and instead signing on to fight Jake Paul. The bout is set for November and will stream live on Netflix, instantly making it one of the most talked-about matchups of the year. Reports say Roach agreed to step aside, clearing the way for a blockbuster payday. While some boxing purists are calling the fight a “circus,” others are hyped to see if Tank’s speed and skill can overcome Jake Paul’s size advantage. Either way, the eyes of sports and entertainment are locked in because when Tank and Jake step in the ring, it’s guaranteed fireworks.

