Danessa Myricks X Neutrogena Skin Prep Sets Pack The Essentials

Danessa Myricks products have become a staple in my skincare regimen. From pigmented eyeshadows that pop, to hydrating primers that feel like spa treatments, Danessa Myricks products make you feel good. And that is totally by design.

Myricks, who is promoting her recent collaboration with Neutrogena, let out a big smile on our Zoom call as I fan girled over her Yummy Skin Glow Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide. (I even included it in our Big Summer Beauty List). Then I recalled my first introduction to her products, which was on set and the makeup artists swore by it. As the mastermind behind the brand, and former celebrity makeup artist, it was music to her ears.

“You telling me that story about the artist, that hit me deep because it’s really why I’m here,” she explained with her locs perfectly coiffed in an exquisite bun. “It’s why the brand exists. When I think about my story, the confidence I needed back when I needed it the most is what I’m trying to create right now.”

Throughout her teenage and young adult years, Myricks suffered with a common skin problem, acne. Back then, there weren’t many brands who served her skin type, but she revealed she could always depend on the Neutrogena section at her local drug store. Myricks built her kit in CVS. It’s a nostalgic brand and the collab feels harmonious.

“Neutrogena has literally been a part of my life in all the times that it mattered the most,” Myricks explained. “People don’t hear the early stages of my story, but one of the reasons I even have a brand is because of my experiences in my childhood. Having severe acne I needed to solve. I wanted to cover it up with makeup, but there was nothing for me. But what was there for me was Neutrogena.”

Danessa Myricks x Neutrogena

Source: Neutrogena® x Danessa Myricks / Neutrogena® x Danessa Myricks

Danessa Myricks x Neutrogena Get Glam Ready Skin Prep Set packages Myrick’s trusted go-to products, including the Hydro Boost mask, Hydro Boost Cream, Makeup Remover Wipes and Lip Oil. The makeup wipes are available with the special edition label.

The foundation to any skincare routine is hydration. “Regardless of your age, your skin type, how much makeup you use, the finish you want on your skin, the one unifier is a hydration. And you literally have to start your makeup application that way,” explained the makeup connoisseur. “Even if you’re not a makeup wearer, even if you’re just wearing sunscreen, you can’t skip this part. Hydration makes everything better.”

She added, “which is why I love the this collection. Because you start and end your day that way. Whether you do an eye, face, lip, you must start this way, that’s where the success will be. It’s gonna make everything that you do perform better. This collection of products is like super universal.”

