MTA Announces Bus Service Enhancements

Some changes are coming to the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) this fall! The MTA has announced they will be rolling out a series of bus service enhancements starting August 24, 2025. The changes, part of the MTA’s Fall 2025 Service Changes plan, include route extensions, frequency improvements, and updated connections on several LocalLink, CityLink, and QuickLink lines.

The Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said during a via press release,

“We’re always looking at how to make riding transit easier and more convenient,”

“These service changes reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering a reliable and better-connected transit system.”

Check out the adjustments below,

CityLink Yellow: Service on the route will now end at Guilford Avenue & Centre Street to improve reliability on the route’s southern portion. Service on the “northern half” of the CityLink Yellow will be incorporated into the LocalLink 91 with increases in service frequency.

Incorporating the "northern half" of the CityLink Yellow, service on the route will now connect Downtown to Mondawmin. The extended LocalLink 91 provides another direct, one-seat connection to Downtown. Service between Mondawmin and Downtown will operate every 15 minutes on weekdays from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., and every 20 minutes on weekends. Additionally, weekday service frequency between Sinai Hospital and Mondawmin will increase from 40 minutes to 30 minutes.

Additional trips: CityLink Navy, LocalLink 28, LocalLink 80, Express BusLink 103, and Express BusLink 154 will see more trips added to reduce crowding and improve service.