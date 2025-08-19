VIDEO: Cargo Ship Explodes Near Baltimore’s Key Bridge Site

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Baltimore’s waterfront was rocked Monday evening when a massive cargo ship burst into flames and sent out a frantic mayday call near the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Videos shared on social media captured a fiery explosion erupting from the front of the 751-foot vessel, the W-Sapphire, followed by a towering plume of thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Fire officials rushed to the scene around 6:30 p.m. after reports of an explosion aboard the ship. Crews discovered extensive damage consistent with both fire and blast, according to Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson John Marsh.

Remarkably, all 23 crew members survived without injury. The U.S. Coast Guard has taken over the investigation and cleared the ship from the busy shipping channel. It has since been moved to a designated anchorage area for further inspection.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management confirmed there were no injuries or damage beyond the fire itself. Still, the dramatic images of the fireball rattled Baltimoreans, sparking memories of recent maritime disasters in the area.

Officials from the Maryland Port Administration and Maryland Transportation Authority deferred all questions to the Coast Guard as the probe continues.

This remains a developing story.