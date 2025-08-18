Ravens Name Rookie Tyler Loop Starting Kicker, Succeeding Justin Tucker

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Saturday night that rookie Tyler Loop will be the team’s starting kicker, solidifying the sixth-round draft pick’s rise into one of the franchise’s most scrutinized roles.

Loop earned the job after connecting on five of six field goal attempts in Baltimore’s 31-13 preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys. Through two exhibition games, he is 6-for-8 overall, with three makes from beyond 50 yards. Both of his misses came from long range (46 and 50 yards). In training camp, he has been nearly automatic, unofficially hitting 78 of 84 attempts (92.9%).

The decision ushers in a new chapter for Ravens special teams. For more than a decade, the position belonged solely to Justin Tucker, the NFL’s most accurate kicker of all time. Tucker was released in May after allegations of misconduct surfaced, ending his 12-year tenure in Baltimore. The league later suspended him for 10 games.

Harbaugh confirmed Loop had won the job without hesitation. “He has earned it,” the coach said. “He’ll get more opportunities to keep improving, but he had a good night.”

Loop said he first learned of the promotion from reporters after Saturday’s game. “That’s fun,” he said with a smile. “It’s special. I’m really excited to be in Baltimore. Everything has just fallen into place, and I’m thankful to be here. But you still have to earn it every day.”

The rookie’s breakthrough came in Arlington, Texas, less than an hour from his hometown of Lucas. At Arizona, Loop made 83.8% of his field goals over four seasons, drawing the attention of Ravens special teams coach Randy Brown. Baltimore selected him with the 186th overall pick in April, the first kicker drafted in franchise history.

With undrafted rookie John Hoyland released earlier this month, Loop is now the only kicker on the Ravens’ roster. He will be counted on to deliver as Baltimore chases its first Super Bowl since Tucker’s rookie year in 2012.

“My goal is to check off my process every time, strike the ball well and make kicks,” Loop said. “If it doesn’t happen, you have to reset and be ready for the next one. That’s the job.”