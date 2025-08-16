Listen Live
Baltimore Police Find Decomposing Body Inside Vacant Building

Published on August 16, 2025

Baltimore police say a decomposed body was found inside a vacant building Friday evening in downtown Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 400 block of West Mulberry Street around 6:45 p.m. on August 15, 2025, after receiving an anonymous tip about a possible death.

When officers entered the property, they discovered the remains of an unidentified person in advanced stages of decomposition, according to authorities.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was called to the scene and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

