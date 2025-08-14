AT&T Customers Could Get Up To $7,500 In New settlement

Kevin Carter

Millions of AT&T customers could be grabbing some money! If you’re a customer you can now file a claim in a $177 million legal settlement related to two data breaches, which could provide up to $7,500 in compensation per person.

So how do you know if you qualify?

AT&T customers whose data was compromised in either the first or second data breach, or both, are eligible to file a claim for compensation.

Notices are being emailed to customers who are eligible to file a claim, according to the settlement website. The emails are sent from the domain “attsettlement@e.emailksa.com,” and the settlement administrator is Kroll Settlement Administration.

If you are not sure if you qualify, you can call (833) 890-4930 with questions, according to the Kroll Settlement Administration.

To receive part of the settlement, impacted AT&T customers have to fill out this claim form by Nov. 18, 2025.

As stated on the settlement website, if you file a claim, you give up your right to sue AT&T.

When it comes to the payment, you wont most likely see it until December, at the earliest. If the court approves the settlement at the Dec. 3 hearing, there could be appeals after that, which would take time to resolve.