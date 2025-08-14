Trump’s D.C. Takeover Brings 66 Arrests In First 2 Nights
Federal authorities have made 66 arrest in Washington, D.C. over the first two nights of Donald Trump’s takeover of the city’s police force. Source say 43 of those arrests occurred overnight on Tuesday, following more than 1,450 law enforcement officers and agents that were involved in Tuesday night’s operation. This comes after Trump on Monday placed the Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control for up to 30 days during a declared public safety emergency. Trump has said he will ask Congress to extend his authority beyond the 30-day limit, what he is calling “long-term extensions”. Sources say that even more National Guard members were seen across the city Wednesday evening making additional arrest…
The Time Reports,
In other parts of the city, federal agents were spotted conducting traffic stops and making arrests. Charges over the first two nights have included assault with a deadly weapon, homicide, drug possession with intent to distribute, unlawful entry, resisting arrest, lewd acts, stalking, reckless driving, and driving under the influence, the official said. Thirteen illegal firearms have been seized since Monday night.
