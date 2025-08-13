Listen Live
Drake, Beyoncé, Wendy Williams & Metro Boomin Drama

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake’s Legal Battle, Beyonce’s Emmy Win, and Wendy Williams Update

Legal chaos, Emmy wins, & personal battles take center stage in today’s entertainment news. Get the latest scoop here.

Published on August 13, 2025

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital


Entertainment headlines are buzzing, and Dominique Da Diva is here to serve you today’s top stories straight, no chaser.

Drake has escalated his legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG). His legal team is now pushing for UMG to release emails and text messages from CEO Lucian Grainge, claiming he played a direct role in marketing Kendrick Lamar’s record, allegedly impacting Drake’s reputation. Oh, and they’re also requesting Kendrick’s record contract—this is no ordinary rap battle. Stay tuned, because this one’s heading into uncharted territory.

Metro Boomin, a powerhouse in music production, is staring down a court trial on September 23 following allegations of sexual assault. Settlement talks fell through, and he’s now taking this head-on, calling the claims a “pure shakedown.” He insists on proving his innocence in court. Get ready for a spectacle as this drama unfolds.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has added another jewel to her crown—her first Primetime Emmy! Queen Bey snagged the award for Outstanding Costumes for her Netflix special, Beyoncé-Bo, and with two additional nominations this year, she’s poised for more glory in September. Whether it’s her music, directing, or dazzling fashion, Beyoncé keeps inspiring—and we can’t get enough.

Lastly, an update on Wendy Williams. After neurological testing confirmed her 2023 diagnosis of frontal temporal dementia, her guardianship has been extended. Her team continues to battle for her independence, but the latest exam results could complicate matters. Keep holding onto hope for the queen of her purple chair.

Stay locked in with Dominique Da Diva for more cultural scoop, delivered daily.

