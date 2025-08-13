Domestic Violence Case Against Gervonta Davis Dropped

Authorities in Florida have dismissed the domestic violence case against boxing star Gervonta “Tank” Davis, citing a lack of cooperation from the alleged victim and her mother.

The charges were linked to a reported altercation on Father’s Day in Doral, involving the mother of Davis’ two children. With both women refusing to participate in the case and no direct evidence from law enforcement tying Davis to an assault, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirmed it could not move forward.

According to reports, the alleged victim declined to press charges, as confirmed by her attorney and corroborated by prosecutors. Compounding the lack of cooperation, the victim’s mother, who was subpoenaed as a key witness, also failed to appear at a scheduled court conference, and subsequent outreach to her went unanswered. Additionally, the responding police officer did not witness any physical altercation, leaving prosectors with insufficient evidence to take the case to trial.

Despite past accusations, including a 2023 hit-and-run incident and prior domestic abuse allegations, Davis will not face criminal penalties for this latest incident, which marks yet another legal hurdle he has surmounted.