Listen Live
Entertainment

Domestic Violence Case Against Gervonta Davis Dropped

Prosecutors have confirmed that the domestic violence case filed against boxing champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis has been officially dismissed.

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Authorities in Florida have dismissed the domestic violence case against boxing star Gervonta “Tank” Davis, citing a lack of cooperation from the alleged victim and her mother.

The charges were linked to a reported altercation on Father’s Day in Doral, involving the mother of Davis’ two children. With both women refusing to participate in the case and no direct evidence from law enforcement tying Davis to an assault, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirmed it could not move forward.

According to reports, the alleged victim declined to press charges, as confirmed by her attorney and corroborated by prosecutors. Compounding the lack of cooperation, the victim’s mother, who was subpoenaed as a key witness, also failed to appear at a scheduled court conference, and subsequent outreach to her went unanswered. Additionally, the responding police officer did not witness any physical altercation, leaving prosectors with insufficient evidence to take the case to trial.

Despite past accusations, including a 2023 hit-and-run incident and prior domestic abuse allegations, Davis will not face criminal penalties for this latest incident, which marks yet another legal hurdle he has surmounted.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

92Q baltimore boxing chey parker Domestic abuse domestic violence Florida Gervonta Davis gervonta tank davis quicksilva morning show Tank Davis

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close