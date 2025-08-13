Listen Live
Diddy's $100M Suit, Baton Rouge Rapper, Tank Davis Win

Diva's Daily Dirt: Diddy Fights Back, Baton Rouge Rapper Stands Firm, and Tank Davis Scores Legal Win

Diddy pursues $100M lawsuit, Baton Rouge rapper defies challenges, and Gervonta “Tank” Davis celebrates a dropped domestic violence case.

Published on August 12, 2025

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital


Diddy’s $100M Lawsuit, Baton Rouge Rapper Stands Firm, and Tank Davis Case Update

The tea is piping this week, and Dominique the Diva is spilling it all! From legal battles to courtroom drama, here’s what’s buzzing in entertainment news today.

Diddy Pursues $100M in Defamation Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs is doubling down on his fight against accusations that rocked headlines earlier this year. The music mogul has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit, taking a firm stance to clear his name after what he calls “false and malicious” claims circulating about his personal life. Diddy’s decision to seek this hefty sum sends a clear message that he’s aiming to protect his legacy at all costs. Stay tuned, because this case is far from over.

Baton Rouge Rapper Refuses to Back Down

Despite pending legal challenges, a popular Baton Rouge rapper is refusing to pump the brakes on his career. Facing a federal plea deal and mounting pressure, he’s standing firm, insisting his shows will go on as planned. Fans have rallied in support while critics question the risks of maintaining such a packed schedule. The drama surrounding his case has only heightened, building anticipation about his next move both in and out of court.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis’s Case Update

Professional boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis is breathing a little easier after news broke that his domestic violence case has been dropped. Earlier allegations left fans divided, but recent reports cite insufficient evidence for the case to proceed. The development marks a significant legal win for the sports star, although opinions remain mixed in the court of public opinion.

From heavyweight lawsuits to ongoing defiance and legal victories, this week’s headlines have no shortage of controversy. Stay locked in to Dominique the Diva for updates on these stories and more entertainment shake-ups.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy Fights Back, Baton Rouge Rapper Stands Firm, and Tank Davis Scores Legal Win  was originally published on kysdc.com

