Local

Baltimore City Schools to Enforce Stricter Cell Phone Rules In 2025

Baltimore City Schools To Enforce Stricter Cell Phone Policy In 2025-26

Published on August 12, 2025

Digital tablet and smartphone mockup, blank screen devices. School or office supplies composition. Green background, working or studying using technology
Source: fcafotodigital / Getty

Baltimore City Public Schools will implement a stricter cell phone policy beginning in the 2025-26 school year, requiring portable electronic devices, including cell phones, to be powered off, put away, and secured during the school day.

Under the updated policy, students may bring devices to school but cannot use them during class hours unless authorized. Instructional use of personal devices will require principal approval, and students are encouraged to use City Schools-issued technology whenever possible.

The policy includes specific allowances:

  • In a school-wide emergency, students may access devices with permission from an administrator or Central Office staff.
  • During personal emergencies, students may use a school phone or their own device to contact a parent or guardian.
  • Students with caregiving responsibilities, documented medical conditions, IEPs, 504 plans, or Multilingual Learner Plans requiring device access will be accommodated.

Officials said the new rules are supported by research showing benefits of restricting personal device use in schools, including:

  • Reduced distractions and disruptions to learning
  • Increased classroom engagement and focus
  • More efficient use of instructional time
  • Improved school climate and social skill development
  • Fewer disciplinary issues and less social media use

The changes will take effect on the first day of the 2025-26 school year. More information is available on the Baltimore City Schools website.

