Listen Live
Local

Prosecutors Drop Battery Case Against Boxer Gervonta Davis

Prosecutors Drop Battery Case Against Boxing Champion Gervonta Davis

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Gervonta Davis v Lamont Roach - Promotion Press Conference
Source: Timothy Nwachukwu / Getty

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday it will not pursue formal charges against World Boxing Association lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, following allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Father’s Day while picking up their two children.

Prosecutors informed Circuit Judge Elisabeth M. Espinosa Marin of their decision during what was scheduled to be Davis’ arraignment. His attorney, Susan Bozorgi, was not immediately available for comment.

Davis, 30, of Parkland, Florida, had faced a single battery charge stemming from a June 15 incident in which Doral Police alleged he argued with his ex-girlfriend and struck her, causing a cut to her lip. He was arrested in Miami Beach on July 11, booked into the Guilford Knight Correctional Center, and later released on $10,000 bond.

The Baltimore native, who boasts a 30-0-1 professional record, has faced legal trouble in recent years. He is currently serving probation for a 2020 hit-and-run in Baltimore that injured four people, including a pregnant woman.

SEE ALSO

Prosecutors Drop Battery Case Against Boxing Champion Gervonta Davis  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close