Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kash Doll, Legal Wins, & Salt-N-Pepa’s Fight for Masters

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





The entertainment world never sleeps, and today’s headlines are full of drama, triumphs, and legal showdowns. Here’s what you need to know!

Kash Doll Is Officially Single

Kash Doll is back on the market! Over the weekend, the rapper revealed that she and her partner, Za’Darius Smith, have called it quits. Taking to social media, she candidly explained, “At this point in my life, I just need to be single.” She praised Zadarius as a “great guy” but admitted they just couldn’t see eye to eye. Along with ending her relationship, Kash Doll also announced she’s stepping away from the internet, deleting her posts and opting for some much-needed privacy. Sounds like she’s ready for her next chapter!

Diddy’s Assistant Scores a Major Courtroom Victory

It’s a big day for Diddy’s former assistant, known as KK, who just achieved a significant legal win in New York. Six out of seven plaintiffs in a high-profile sexual abuse lawsuit have dropped their claims against her. Court documents revealed that KK didn’t even begin working for Diddy until 2013—years after the alleged incidents—making her claims of innocence hard to dispute. KK’s name has been cleared in this matter, marking a major step in her ongoing legal battle.

Salt-N-Pepa Take On Universal Music Group

Rap legends Salt-N-Pepa are not playing around. The iconic duo has filed legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging that the company is withholding their original master tapes and pulling parts of their catalog from streaming platforms. Salt-N-Pepa’s lawsuit argues that UMG’s actions diminish their cultural impact during this milestone moment as they prepare for their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. The pioneers are seeking damages and the return of their masters. Your move, UMG!

From heartbreak to legal wins and industry power struggles, this week’s entertainment news delivers all the feels! Stay tuned for more updates.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kash Doll, Legal Wins, & Salt-N-Pepa’s Fight for Masters was originally published on kysdc.com