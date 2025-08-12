Buy Black Tuesday [8-12-2025]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Get Your Body Back Wellness Center
Business Description: “Look Better, Feel Better, Function Better.”
Business Website: Instagram: https://getyourbodybackwellnesscenter.com/
Interdynamics, Inc.
Business Description: “No physical health check is complete without a mental one.”
Business Website: https://interdynamicsinc.com/
SK Exclusive Vacations LLC
Business Description: “Empowering individuals to financial freedom.”
Business Website: surge365.com/Page/SitePathVerify/url%3dskexclusivevacations
