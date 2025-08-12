Source: R1 / Radio One

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Get Your Body Back Wellness Center

Business Description: “Look Better, Feel Better, Function Better.”

Business Website: Instagram: https://getyourbodybackwellnesscenter.com/

Interdynamics, Inc.

Business Description: “No physical health check is complete without a mental one.”

Business Website: https://interdynamicsinc.com/

SK Exclusive Vacations LLC

Business Description: “Empowering individuals to financial freedom.”

Business Website: surge365.com/Page/SitePathVerify/url%3dskexclusivevacations

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

Buy Black Tuesday [8-12-2025] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com